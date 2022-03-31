 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Impact Church of Hope to host community night April 4

pizza supper clip art
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- Impact Church of Hope will sponsor a Community Night from 5 to 7 a.m. Monday at Pizza Ranch, 4302 University Ave., Cedar Falls.

The public is welcome. For more information, call 234-3148.

