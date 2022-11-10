WATERLOO -- Impact Church of Hope, in partnership with Jesup Bible Fellowship, will host a grab and go Giving Thanks community meal on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4:30 until gone. The event will be held at Impact Church of Hope, 710 Broadway. For more information call the church at (319) 233-7664.
Impact Church of Hope holds Giving Thanks Meal
