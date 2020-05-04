Immigrant who worked Tyson's Dakota City plant for 37 years succumbs to COVID-19

"He was like, 'I've got bills to pay. I've gotta go to work.' He didn't get his test results back yet, but he is not looking good," Khuninh-Nguyen said.

The 35-year-old woman said her father began having symptoms on April 17, which he attributed to seasonal allergies or a cold coming on. Two days later, on Sunday, the woman said her mother called her and asked if she could pick up some cold medicine for her father. He wasn't feeling well and was coughing. After working in the garden that day, the woman said her own allergies were "going haywire" and her body began aching.

The following Monday morning, the woman's father reported to work, aware that he had a slight fever. He immediately went to the nurses' station for a temperature check. She said the nurse told him that he needed to go see his doctor, but never told him what his temperature was. She said her father put in a vacation request and left the plant. He was tested for COVID-19 at a MercyOne urgent care clinic and learned he had the virus that Wednesday.

"My body aches were coming on stronger and I started running a fever Monday evening, that's when I knew I had to go get checked, as well," said the woman, who tested negative for the virus that Thursday, but was told by her doctor that he was certain she had it. "He said the testing was not 100 percent accurate."