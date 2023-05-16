WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium is opening a new temporary exhibit, 'Nano,' on June 1. It will be on display through Dec. 11.

'Nano' is an interactive exhibition that engages family audiences in nanoscale science, engineering and technology. Hands-on exhibits present the basics of nanoscience and engineer, introduce some real-world applications and explore the societal and ethical implications of this new technology.

'Nano' was created by the Nanoscale Informal Science Education Network with support from the National Science Foundation. The exhibit is on temporary loan to the Imaginarium.

The exhibit is included with museum admission. There is no charge for members.