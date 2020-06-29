Ignite the Cancer Conversation event set

WATERLOO — The Beyond Pink TEAM will present the fifth annual Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Mind, Body and Soul event, which will focus on the balance of these wellness factors in the fight against cancer.
The event will be held virtually via Zoom on Nov. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. It will include presentations from five well-regarded speakers, who will go beyond just cancer awareness and treatment to discuss mindfulness, intimacy and more.
“Understanding and learning about cancer and how it affects your mind, body and spirit can be very empowering,” said Sarah Corkery, a four-year breast cancer survivor. “If you’ve been affected by any type of cancer, this is a must-attend event.”
Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Mind, Body and Soul strives to bring diverse communities together and activate the conversation with steps to end cancer. The event will educate patients, survivors, care givers, healthcare professionals, community members, leaders, and advocates through five different speakers: Dr. Phadke, Erin Sullivan Wagner, the Rev. Carol Teare, Dr. Michele Devlin, and Traci McCausland.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 or for $20 with CEU’s at BeyondPinkTeam.org. After Oct. 1, the cost of tickets will increase by $10. Scholarships are available. Please contact Sarah Corkery at corkerysarah@gmail.com or (319) 239-3800 for more information.
Phadke, an oncologist and professor, will address “chemo brain,” while Wagner, a certified cancer life coach, will discuss sexual health and intimacy after cancer. Teare will speak on the topic of mindfulness, and Devlin, UNI professor of global public health, will cover health disparities in Iowa. To round out the conversation, McCausland, a Gallup-certified strengths coach, will explain the relevance of following your strengths when facing cancer.
The evening will be hosted by by Kristin Tieg Torres and the discussions will be moderated by Dr. Gary Gute.
The Beyond Pink TEAM is part of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee and is a nonprofit organization made possible by collaborative efforts of many health organizations, businesses and dedicated individuals throughout the Cedar Valley. The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. Going beyond pink ribbons, beyond pink light bulbs, beyond pink trinkets; Beyond Pink accomplishes its mission by Taking action, Educating, Advocating and Making a difference.
