Ignite the Cancer Conversation event set

WATERLOO — The Beyond Pink TEAM will present the fifth annual Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Mind, Body and Soul event, which will focus on the balance of these wellness factors in the fight against cancer.

The event will be held virtually via Zoom on Nov. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. It will include presentations from five well-regarded speakers, who will go beyond just cancer awareness and treatment to discuss mindfulness, intimacy and more.

“Understanding and learning about cancer and how it affects your mind, body and spirit can be very empowering,” said Sarah Corkery, a four-year breast cancer survivor. “If you’ve been affected by any type of cancer, this is a must-attend event.”

Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Mind, Body and Soul strives to bring diverse communities together and activate the conversation with steps to end cancer. The event will educate patients, survivors, care givers, healthcare professionals, community members, leaders, and advocates through five different speakers: Dr. Phadke, Erin Sullivan Wagner, the Rev. Carol Teare, Dr. Michele Devlin, and Traci McCausland.