WATERLOO – Authorities have identified a woman who died after her house caught fire on Monday as a retired educator.
Evangeline "Angie" Glazebrook was found unconscious inside her Campbell Avenue home after neighbors noticed smoke and called 911 around 8:25 a.m. Monday. Waterloo firefighters pulled her from the house, and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
“We were able to extinguish the fire and search for her at the same time, and we were able to get her out of the house within minutes,” said Chief Pat Treloar with Waterloo Fire Rescue. “Obviously we are saddened that we weren’t able to save her but still proud of the crews that were there.”
Glazebrook was 85. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
“We were not able to identify an exact cause, but we determined the fire was accidental in nature,” Treloar said. He said the blaze apparently started in the kitchen area, filling the house with smoke and spreading into the attic area. Glazebrook was found near the kitchen, firefighters said.
Fire officials said they were unable to locate any smoke detectors in the home.
Glazebrook was a teacher with the Waterloo schools for 39 years, retiring in 1995 at the former Grant School on Mobile Street, according to Courier archives.
She is the first fire death in Waterloo this year, but three others have perished in house fires in Black Hawk County so far.
On Jan. 15, Albert Schmitt, 30, died after he was found inside a burning home at 429 Morrell Ave. in Evansdale.
Firefighters found Melissa Jensen, 42, unconscious inside her home at 2216 Victory Drive in Cedar Falls on Feb. 14, and she died in the hospital on Feb. 16.
Then on March 16, Hudson firefighters were called to a blaze at 7216 Ansborough Ave. The body of owner 71-year-old David Yuska was later found in the debris.
