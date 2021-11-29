Identity released in fatal crash in Waverly

WAVERLY – Authorities have released the identity of the man who was killed in a rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day.
Waverly police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Jacob Allen Danielson of Waverly.
Police said Danielson was driving a GMC Yukon west in the 1000 block of East Bremer Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier and rolled. Danielson was thrown from the vehicle.
A passerby spotted the wreck at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday and called 911.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
