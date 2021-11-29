 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Identity released in fatal crash in Waverly

Clip art ambulance 070321

WAVERLY – Authorities have released the identity of the man who was killed in a rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving Day.

Waverly police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Jacob Allen Danielson of Waverly.

Police said Danielson was driving a GMC Yukon west in the 1000 block of East Bremer Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier and rolled. Danielson was thrown from the vehicle.

A passerby spotted the wreck at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday and called 911.

Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
5 months for $5
0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News