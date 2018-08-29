LA PORTE CITY – Officials plan to release information about human bone discovered in Wolf Creek downstream from La Porte City earlier this month.
Police and the sheriff’s office have said on Aug. 16 the discovery is “consistent” with what they had expected to find in the search for missing teenager Jake Wilson, but at the time they were holding off making a determination until DNA testing is finished.
The results from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation State Laboratory are expected to be publicly disclosed during a 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) during a press conference.
Jake’s paternal grandfather, Bruce Wilson, has said he believes the remains are those of his grandson, and memorial services have been announced.
Wilson, a 16-year-old autistic student, disappeared on the night of April 7 when he said he wanted to walk down to Wolf Creek, a few short blocks from his home, and would be right back.
When he didn’t return, police, deputies and firefighters searched the area. The following day, hundreds of volunteers joined the effort, which continued for weeks.
Recreational kayakers found human remains in the creek on Aug. 14 after fluctuations in the water level, and authorities spent days scouring the area for additional evidence.
According to his obituary, a service of remembrance for Jake will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Union High School Gymnasium. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the family at Cedar Valley Bank and Trust in La Porte City. Inurnment will be at a later date at West View Cemetery.
The father’s side of the family last week announced plans for a memorial service 11 a.m. this Saturday at Candeo Church, 1405 Greenhill Road in Cedar Falls.
His obituary is in the Courier today, and the family posted it yesterday online.
Why all the drama? If you have the results and a positive ID, just release it. Put out a press release (nowadays known as a tweet).
