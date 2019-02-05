Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley can expect more snow and sleet Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. 

Freezing rain mixed with sleet is expected later in the day with a high near 22 degrees, with a wind chill bringing the temperature down to 5 degrees. 

A total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch is possible, according to Nation Weather Service. Snow and sleet accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch

There is a a slight chance of freezing rain between 10 p.m. and midnight with a low temperature expected to remain 22 degrees. 

More freezing rain and sleet is expected to fall on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night the temperature is expected to drop to minus 3 degrees. 

The temperature is expected to drop throughout the week with the lowest temperature expected to a low of minus 5 degrees Friday night. 

