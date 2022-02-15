Ice walker taken for evaluation after leaving the frozen river

WATERLOO – While Tuesday’s warm temperatures inspired many to enjoy the relatively pleasant weather, an afternoon stroll still has its limits.

Such was the case for a man who was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after he was spotted walking on melting ice on the Cedar River, falling into the frigid water at one point.

As temperatures hit the mid-40s, passersby called 911 after spotting the man carrying a backpack and walking downstream near the Mullan Avenue Bridge in downtown Waterloo around 5 p.m. Tuesday. While much of the river is ice covered, there are large areas of open water.

Police and firefighters began to muster on the banks, and the man continued on and stopped just short of the dam by the Park Avenue Bridge. He briefly plunged into the river and was waist deep, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The man was able to climb back on the ice shelf and headed back upstream, ignoring requests by emergency workers to come ashore.

Near the MidAmerican Energy Facility, the walker crossed onto land where he encountered police and paramedics.

