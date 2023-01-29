Ice, Ice baby: Ice Harvest Festival is living history fun at Big Woods Lake

CEDAR FALLS — History will come alive Saturday at the Ice Harvest Festival.

That’s if the weather holds.

“Cold and clear – that’s what the forecast is looking like for now. That’s good for ice harvesting. Our fingers are crossed. We’re excited about sharing this tradition with the public,” said Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, curator at the Cedar Falls Historical Society.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Woods Lake on the north shore, 1501 E. Lake St.

A small crew from the Amish community near Fairbank will demonstrate ice harvesting from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and 1 to 1:45 p.m. They will cut blocks of ice which will then be lifted from the frozen lake. The Amish continue to harvest ice as a means for keeping food cold.

If weather turns dangerously cold or inclement, the alternate date is Feb. 11.

The event is free and open to the public, sponsored by Cedar Falls Community Credit Union, Western Home Communities, Witham Auto Centers and Thrivent Financial. In-kind donations have been made by Black Hawk County Conservation and UNI Outdoors. Freewill donations will benefit the Cedar Falls Historical Society and Ice House Museum, which observed its 100th anniversary last year.

Also planned during the festival are a variety of children’s activities, such as a snowman-building contest, as well as ice fishing demonstrations and a blacksmithing demonstration by Uncle Stinky and Josh Patterson. Snowshoes and cross-country skis will be available for a small rental fee.

Chef Jessica Foster of Moment in Thyme will offer concessions for a free-will donation while supplies last.

About 24 volunteers devote hours to making the festival happen, and a noon break in activities is planned to allow volunteers to grab lunch, Huffman-klinkowitz said.

In addition, there will be a native animals and fur exhibit from Black Hawk County Conservation.

“We have a similar exhibit at the Ice House Museum. It’s interesting for people who aren’t familiar with native animals in this area to learn about their habitat,” Huffman-klinkowitz said. “Our mission is to preserve the history and educate the public about the history of Cedar Falls. The Ice House Museum is one of our biggest museums and it’s a unique museum, the only one in the nation that tells the story of ice harvesting in an actual round ice house.

“People may wonder what it was like carving ice from the river, and it was dangerous. It’s too dangerous now for us to harvest from the Cedar River because it hardly ever completely freezes over,” she explained. Although still hazardous, demonstrating ice harvesting at Big Woods Lake is safer.

Snow has been removed a week or so in advance from the portion of the lake where harvesting will take place. This encourages the ice to get thicker in freezing temperatures.

For a preview of the upcoming festival, go online to youtu.be/WJ2UiyDUGN8.

The next Ice Harvest Festival won’t take place until 2025. “We are doing two years on, one year off, so we won’t be doing the festival next year. People should get out and see it this year.”

The Ice House Museum opens May 6 for the season.

Email cfhistory@cfu.net or call (319) 266-5149 for more information about joining the historical society.

Photos: 2022 Ice Harvest Festival at Big Woods Lake Ice Harvest 1 Ice Harvest 2 Ice Harvest 3 Ice Harvest 4 Ice Harvest 5 Ice Harvest 6 Ice Harvest 7 Ice Harvest 8 Ice Harvest 9 Ice Harvest 10 Ice Harvest 11