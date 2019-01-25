INDEPENDENCE — The Heartland Acres Ice Fishing Derby and Lions Club Brunch is set for Feb. 10 at Heartland Acres.
The derby starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Teams and individuals are encouraged to get registration forms in to Heartland Acres with their payment by Thursday.
Doors open at 8 a.m. for the Independence Lions Club, which also will run until noon.
The ice fishing event will include the harvest of several species, including largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie.
The public is invited to come and watch.
Entry forms are available in the lobby at Heartland Acres or by contacting Craig Johnson or Nate Whited at (319) 332-0123.
