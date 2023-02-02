WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Public Health’s I-Smile Program is partnering with Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry to provide free dental care to children in need on Feb. 17.

Appointments will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the 4501 Prairie Parkway, Cedar Falls, location.

The Give Kids a Smile in the Cedar Valley Day provides free dental services to children ages 1-13. Services include oral exams, x-rays, preventive care such as cleaning, fluoride, and sealants; as well as restorative care such as fillings. Children must be registered in advance, and parental permission received, to receive services.

This event is designed to meet the increasing need of families who are unable to find a dental provider who accepts Iowa Medicaid or will provide services when there is a lack of insurance or transportation resources.

If transportation to the event is an issue, Medicaid patients are advised to contact the member service phone number on the back of the Iowa Medicaid card to schedule a ride. Scheduling must be done at least three days prior to appointment day.

To sign up for the Give Kids a Smile in the Cedar Valley Day call Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry at (319) 235-6287 to schedule an appointment. For questions about the I-Smile Program, call (319) 292-2247 or visit the Black Hawk County Public Health website.

How to take a break from social media Be easy on yourself and ask for help about social media use Helpful exercise to remind you what you're missing by scrolling Use your phone's screen-time tracking feature and limit social media use Physically distance yourself from your phone and apps Benefits of taking a social media break Reevaluate what you want out of social media Two and a half hours.