'I need people staying at home' warns sheriff; Western Home begs people not to go out

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson strongly entreated residents to abide by social distancing restrictions meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The said there have been "several" conversations with organizations and groups about their failure to abide by rules banning gatherings of more than 10 people.
"There's not a lot of room for wiggle in there. There's not a lot of room for interpretation in there," Thompson said of Gov. Kim Reynolds' March 17 proclamation.
He said several people have defied those orders, and it must stop.
"We are just starting to get into that surge period where we're recognizing significant spread. Don't forget, 10 days ago in the state of Iowa, we only had 44 cases. Now we have 424. So please take a look at that bigger, 50,000-foot view. This is important," Thompson said.
Asked if that includes Bethany Bible Church in Cedar Falls, which had a parking lot service Sunday, Thompson said "it would."
"They had people taking coffee and doughnuts car to car," Thompson said. "I need people staying at home. I don't want to shame anyone, and that's a great, great idea. But poor execution."
Western Home worries
After an outbreak of 21 cases in a Linn County nursing home, Western Home Communities CEO Kris Hansen is worried about employees attending the kind of gatherings Thompson warned against.
"The problem is, it's not the 3 to 5%, or even that, mortality table that happens inside of our buildings," he said. "If you introduce that virus into our buildings, the chances are the mortality table goes to 30% to 50%."
Western Home is screening employees and visitors, and restricting visitations to end-of-life situations only. It's also using virtual visits and social distancing games while urging independent living residents to shelter in place.
"We really need folks in this community to focus on the 'we,' not the 'me,'" he said. "I don't know how to put it any clearer than, which one of your grandparents do you want to put at risk to die because you're not willing to stay social distancing?
Lower rate of cases
Black Hawk County had just just six confirmed cases as of Monday. But that will change.
"Although our confirmed cases are low relative to other larger counties, this is still a serious situation, and we need everybody to continue to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department. "We're still preparing for those numbers to increase."
Just .004% of county residents have confirmed cases, significantly lower than Dubuque County at .02%, Linn County at .03% and Johnson County at .04%.
The county also has a lower rate than its smaller neighbors in Northeast Iowa: Tama and Allamakee counties have a .05% rate, while Fayette, Marshall and Winneshiek counties have a .01% rate, and Buchanan County has a .009% rate.
But Egbuonye said the worst is likely yet to come.
"These next two weeks are going to be really telling of where we're gonna be, not even countywise, but nationally," she said. "We want to make sure we don't overwhelm the health care system."
Be flexible
Egbuonye asked businesses to be flexible with employees, particularly those who were symptomatic or needed to care for a sick loved one or a child.
She pointed to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which goes into effect Wednesday and mandates some employers provide paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for reasons related to coronavirus.
"Many low-wage workers are afraid to lose their job, and still they cannot afford to stay home if they become sick," Egbuonye said. "This is not the time to penalize employees. This is the time to do the right thing. ... We do not want sick people to go to work."
Abraham Funchess with the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights said his organization has received calls from people with symptoms being forced to come to work.
"Obviously, that just flies in the face of conventional wisdom at a time of global pandemic," Funchess said. "Not only is it discriminatory, but it is unethical and amoral."
Those with similar complaints were asked to call Waterloo Human Rights at (319) 291-4441.
Senior food delivery
The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will up food deliveries from five meals per week to 14 by the end of the week.
The program covers anyone 60 and older in the agency's 14-county area, particularly those without transportation or relatives to help shop for them, said CEO Donna Harvey.
She's also gotten calls from people wanting to know if they can help clean homes.
"Normally, I would say, 'that's amazing,'" Harvey said. "But I begged them not to. ... We're at a whole different time."
She encouraged those who want to help to call seniors confined to their homes, or donate.
To sign up for meals, home health care, respite or other help call (866) 468-7887.
Immigrant activists
Umaru Balde, a community activist with Cedar Valley Advocates for Immigrants and Refugee Rights, said immigrant populations in the community were just as at risk for bad information floating around the internet.
People ask questions of his organization on CVAIRR's Facebook page, and share videos and other information they've gotten from dubious sources, Balde said. One of those messages incorrectly says those of African descent cannot get coronavirus.
"I want to let people know to try, as much as you can, to avoid those messages," he said. "This virus does affect Africans ... (The messages are) all a bunch of lies. Don't believe it."
He said one of his big concerns was those who had parents or loved ones in nursing homes who need translation, and urged people to not just show up to the facilities to help translate for them as they normally would.
"Don't show up there," he said. "Call CVAIRR. Call EMBARC. ... Please, just isolate yourself and give us a call."
Domingo Pedro, the multi-cultural services assistant director with the YWCA, gave his message Monday in Spanish and Akateko, a Mayan language spoken in Guatemala.
"The point of this meeting today is: We don't want you to feel forgotten," Pedro said. "We want you to know the authorities are here for you."
He asked media present to remember the people who don't speak English natively in their coverage of coronavirus.
"We ask you to pay attention to them," Pedro said. "Some of them are afraid to talk, even before this came up. Some of them are afraid to call the police because they don't have the right documentation. If that mentality persists or continues, then we're not gonna see any difference."
Briefings to go to twice weekly
The Emergency Operations Center would cease its daily briefings and go to a twice-weekly briefing on Mondays and Thursdays after this week, Thompson said Monday.
He noted that the EOC still planned to do a briefing Tuesday of this week, but would skip Wednesday and begin its regular schedule on Thursday, barring any significant developments in the county.
"We don't want to keep putting stuff out in front of you every single day only to put slightly different spins on the same message," he said.
Thompson added the county had asked for another shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile of personal protective equipment, or PPE, but had no timeline on that. He also said the two major hospitals in the county, MercyOne and UnityPoint, were doing OK on their PPE, but that certain items, like masks and gloves, would always need to be in steady supply.
"We hope that the state recognizes that, that the federal government recognizes that, and they continue to support and supply," he said.
Those who are now sewing fabric masks to extend the life of N95 masks, per the instructions on the Iowa Department of Health's website, were asked to call the EOC at 319-291-4373 with information on how to drop those off.
