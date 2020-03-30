'I need people staying at home' warns sheriff; Western Home begs people not to go out

People ask questions of his organization on CVAIRR's Facebook page, and share videos and other information they've gotten from dubious sources, Balde said. One of those messages incorrectly says those of African descent cannot get coronavirus.

"I want to let people know to try, as much as you can, to avoid those messages," he said. "This virus does affect Africans ... (The messages are) all a bunch of lies. Don't believe it."

He said one of his big concerns was those who had parents or loved ones in nursing homes who need translation, and urged people to not just show up to the facilities to help translate for them as they normally would.

"Don't show up there," he said. "Call CVAIRR. Call EMBARC. ... Please, just isolate yourself and give us a call."

Domingo Pedro, the multi-cultural services assistant director with the YWCA, gave his message Monday in Spanish and Akateko, a Mayan language spoken in Guatemala.

"The point of this meeting today is: We don't want you to feel forgotten," Pedro said. "We want you to know the authorities are here for you."

He asked media present to remember the people who don't speak English natively in their coverage of coronavirus.