I-380 crash injures two drivers Friday

GILBERTVILLE -- Two residents were hospitalized after an accident that shut down Interstate 380 north of Gilbertville for nearly two hours Friday.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said Colton Nichols, of Jesup, was driving a pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway shortly before midnight Friday when he collided with a car driven by Wendy Jones, of Waterloo.
Both drivers, whose ages were unavailable, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
The accident caused extensive front-end damage to both vehicles, and the interstate was closed from 12:05 a.m. to 1:58 a.m. Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.