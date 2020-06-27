I-380 crash injures two drivers Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILBERTVILLE -- Two residents were hospitalized after an accident that shut down Interstate 380 north of Gilbertville for nearly two hours Friday.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said Colton Nichols, of Jesup, was driving a pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway shortly before midnight Friday when he collided with a car driven by Wendy Jones, of Waterloo.

Both drivers, whose ages were unavailable, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The accident caused extensive front-end damage to both vehicles, and the interstate was closed from 12:05 a.m. to 1:58 a.m. Saturday.

