AMES – The northbound Interstate 35 to westbound U.S. 30 flyover bridge is scheduled to open to traffic Thursday morning, weather permitting.
Final preparations that are necessary to open the bridge require dry pavement. Currently, crews are working to open the bridge in time for Thursday morning’s commute. However, recent wet weather may delay our ability to open the new exit in this time frame.
The Ames exit for northbound I-35 to westbound U.S. 30 will move almost a mile south of the current exit and will be combined with the eastbound U.S. 30 exit to Nevada. Once the flyover bridge is open, the current cloverleaf loop from northbound I-35 to westbound U.S. 30 will be closed.
Motorists exiting from the new flyover bridge should use caution as they will be merging onto U.S. 30 with traffic heading west on U.S. 30 from southbound I-35 and westbound from Nevada.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.
