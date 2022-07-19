 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Metro briefs

Hydrant flushing program continues Thursday

042414tsr-hydrant-flushing

Ken Shumaker with the Waterloo Water Works department opens a hydrant at Calhoun and Milwaukee Streets as crews flush hydrants.

 TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Sager Avenue to Four Seasons Drive between Hackett Road and west city limits. 

Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.

