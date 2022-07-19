Hydrant flushing program continues Thursday

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Sager Avenue to Four Seasons Drive between Hackett Road and west city limits.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Photos: Dike-New Hartford baseball vs. Grundy Center in Class 2A semifinal
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 11
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 14
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 1
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 2
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 3
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 4
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 5
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 6
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 7
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 8
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 9
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 10
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 12
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 13
