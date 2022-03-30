Hydrant flushing program begins Thursday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Burton Avenue to Logan Avenue from Dawson Street to West Louise Street.

Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.

Cantaloupe tasting

at Family Market

WATERLOO -- Several varieties of cantaloupes will be available for sampling and purchasing at the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.

Featured vendor Neal Beck will have a good variety of his locally grown cantaloupe for tasting.

Other produce for purchase will be green beans, zucchini, summer squash, apples, cucumbers, tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, and farm-fresh eggs.

