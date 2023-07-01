WATERLOO – The Waterloo Water Works will continue its water main flushing program on Thursday, July 6.
The water mains will be flushed in the area from University Avenue to Black Hawk Road between the west city limits and Ansborough Avenue. Flushing will also continue from West Ninth Street to LaPorte Road between Williston Avenue and East Mitchell Avenue.
Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration. The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan a washday on Thursday.
The discolored water is bacterially safe and is caused by the accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.
People are also reading…
Waterloo and Cedar Falls’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $82,900
Hard to find a home under $90,000. Here is a property that can be purchased for less than rent! Living room with a fireplace, Dining room, 2 Bedrooms on the main floor and a dormer 3rd bedroom with finished space that could be updated by the Buyer. Newer furnace and new central AC installed in 2020. Attached enclosed porch and deck. Property currently rented and needs notice on showings. Asking for 24 hour notice or more.
2 Bedroom Home in Laporte - $90,000
Great home or investment property. This property is currently Tenant occupied for $749/month. Lease expires 8/2023. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT! PLEASE VIEW THE EXTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO MAKING AN OFFER! This home is being sold ''as is''. The seller will not offer financing or a land contract.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $39,000
Great investment opportunity!! Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1 stall garage and brick driveway. Existing tenant leased until October 1, 2023. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn-care..
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900
So great to come home to! You will love this updated home featuring new floor coverings, updated paint, new doors and trim and more! As you enter the home you are welcomed by a spacious living room that offers great space for hanging out. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room just off the kitchen. The kitchen is updated with modern details and features updated countertops and new flooring! Just off the back door entry is the mudroom/laundry room - making living easy! With three bedrooms on the main floor and a full bathroom - this one is move in ready! Situated on over a half acre lot with a two stall garage, this one will go fast! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $84,950
This huge 2,365 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths sits on a corner lot with fenced yard. Good curb appeal with the low maintenance permanent siding and replacement windows. Mudroom/drop zone area to catch all the things as you come in from the carport and cute sunroom off the living area to relax. It's central location makes getting to everything quick and easy. Perfect for a large family at a great price or an investor looking to add to their portfolio. Schedule your showing today!