Hydrant flushing continues Thursday

Ken Shumaker with the Waterloo Water Works department opens a hydrant at Calhoun and Milwaukee Streets as crews flush hydrants.

WATERLOO — On Thursday, water mains will be flushed in the area from Ansborough Avenue to Westfield Avenue, between Maynard Avenue and Black Hawk Road.

Water may be a brownish color during and after the flushing but the water is bacterially safe. Waterloo Water Works urges customers within the area and several blocks of it to not plan clothes washing on Thursday.

