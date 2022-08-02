Hydrant flushing continues Thursday

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — On Thursday, water mains will be flushed in the area from Ansborough Avenue to Westfield Avenue, between Maynard Avenue and Black Hawk Road.
Water may be a brownish color during and after the flushing but the water is bacterially safe. Waterloo Water Works urges customers within the area and several blocks of it to not plan clothes washing on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Shooting investigation on Leavitt Street
073122jr-gunfire-leavitt-9
A tactical team prepares to enter a home during a gunfire investigation on Leavitt Street on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
073122jr-gunfire-leavitt-8
Police and tactical medics release a dog that was in a home they searched as part of a gunfire investigation on Leavitt Street on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
073122jr-gunfire-leavitt-6
A police officer provides cover from an armored vehicle while a tactical team enters a home during a gunfire investigation on Leavitt Street on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
073122jr-gunfire-leavitt-7
A tactical team enters a home during a gunfire investigation on Leavitt Street on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
073122jr-gunfire-leavitt-5
Window
Jeff Reinitz
073122jr-gunfire-leavitt-3
Waterloo police are at the scene of a standoff after shots were fired early Sunday in the 1100 block of Leavitt Street.
Jeff Reinitz
073122jr-gunfire-leavitt-2
Waterloo police are at the scene of a standoff after shots were fired early Sunday in the 1100 block of Leavitt Street.
Jeff Reinitz
073122jr-gunfire-leavitt-1
Waterloo police are at the scene of a standoff after shots were fired early Sunday in the 1100 block of Leavitt Street.
Jeff Reinitz
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.