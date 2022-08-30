Hydrant flushing continues Thursday

WATERLOO – On Thursday, water mains will be flushed in the area from West Ridgeway Avenue to West San Marnan Drive and Highway 63 to Ansborough Avenue.
Water may be a brownish color during and after the flushing but the water is bacterially safe. Waterloo Water Works urges customers within the area and several blocks of it to not plan clothes washing on Thursday.
Photos: 2022 Pridefest in downtown Waterloo
JV Monroe dances in the crowd during the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The crowd watches the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Members of the crowd give tips to Courtney Michaels during a performance at the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Attendees browse the vendors at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The crowd watches the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Whit and Erica perform at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Attendees twirl hula hoops at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Children watch as Uncle Stinky does blacksmithing for the crowd at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The crowd watches the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The crowd watches JV Monroe perform at the drag show at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Attendees browse the vendors at the Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
