 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hydrant flushing continues Thursday

  • 0
042016mp-flush-hydrants-2

A water hydrant is flushed Wednesday, April 20, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO – On Thursday, water mains will be flushed in the area from West Ridgeway Avenue to West San Marnan Drive and Highway 63 to Ansborough Avenue.

Water may be a brownish color during and after the flushing but the water is bacterially safe. Waterloo Water Works urges customers within the area and several blocks of it to not plan clothes washing on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas summer camp transforms middle school girls into construction pros

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News