WEST DES MOINES — On Monday, all Hy-Vees will host their annual Veterans Day breakfasts with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members in recognition and thanks for their service. More than 90,000 meals are expected to be provided at Hy-Vee’s more than 265 stores across its eight-state region.
During the event, Hy-Vee and Hallmark will also offer free cards to customers with the opportunity to express appreciation to current men and women serving overseas. In cooperation with the nonprofit organization A Million Thanks, Hy-Vee’s goal is to collect 100,000 cards.
Select stores may host additional programs, displays and entertainment to accompany these initiatives. Members of the media are invited to attend this event.
In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Monday.
Also, Village Inn restaurants in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are honoring members of the armed forces with a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day on Monday.
Veterans and active duty service men and women can get a free Inn-Credible V.I.B. breakfast with a military ID.
In addition, the restaurants are also raising funds for the Folded Flag Foundation. Each Village Inn guest who donates $5 on their dine-in check will receive a $5 voucher toward a future in-store purchase at the Waterloo and Cedar Falls locations. The foundation gives all public donations directly to scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen military personnel.
