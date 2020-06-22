Hy-Vee to present $12,000 check to Northeast Iowa Food Bank

WATERLOO — Hy-Vee Inc. will present a check for more than $12,000 to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., at 2 p.m. today.
The check is part of the more than $1 million that was raised during Hy-Vee’s companywide campaign to help restock local food banks’ shelves amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
From March 23 to May 31, Hy-Vee customers within the food bank’s region were encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout or via Hy-Vee Aisles Online. Hy-Vee matched donations dollar for dollar up to $500,000 from the Hy-Vee One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.
Since the start of the campaign, Northeast Iowa Food Bank has been able to use the funds raised on a weekly basis to purchase supplies from Hy-Vee at-cost price to help support its over 200 partner agencies across 16 Iowa counties.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.