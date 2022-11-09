 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hy-Vee Stores to host Veterans Day events on Friday, Nov. 11

WEST DES MOINES — All Hy-Vee stores will host a free buffet-style breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day beginning at 6 a.m. Additionally, all veterans and active service members will receive a 15% discount on grocery purchases all day.

Now through Sunday, Hy-Vee is holding its “Homefront Round Up” where the company teams up with customers and supplier partners to raise money to support veteran organizations. Customers are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at all Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market stores.

Hy-Vee then will match all customer donations up to $100,000, and Coca-Cola will provide an additional match up to $50,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchase on Veterans Day when they shop at any Hy-Vee or Dollar Fresh Market store, or via Hy-Vee Aisles Online using promo code HOMEFRONT15.

