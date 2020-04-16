Hy-Vee seeks hero photos
WEST DES MOINES — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact daily lives, Hy-Vee is asking essential workers across its eight-state region to submit photos of themselves doing their jobs so Hy-Vee can recognize the work they are doing every day to serve their communities.

The photos will be featured on Hy-Vee’s social media platforms in a video montage as part of the company’s #HelpfulSmileStrong social media campaign and as an extension of Hy-Vee’s recent heroes ad running on TV.

From doctors, to retail workers, to childcare providers, delivery drivers and more, Hy-Vee is encouraging individuals to submit photos of themselves at work during this time. Individuals may only submit photos of themselves, and submitted photos must not contain any other individuals in them. Essential workers interested in participating are asked to send their photo(s), along with their first and last name, hometown and occupation to Hy-Vee’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HyVee via Facebook Messenger. Photos will be accepted until Monday.

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
Local News
topical

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

