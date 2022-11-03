Hy-Vee’s stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day

WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.
It is the first time in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving. All Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.
Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8–11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.
Photos: UNI men's basketball exhibition vs. Dubuque, Nov. 2
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 6
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson draws the block foul call as he drives to the basket against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 1
Northern Iowa's Nate Heise looks for an open teammate against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 2
Northern Iowa's James Betz makes a pass against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 3
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson makes a layup against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 4
Northern Iowa's Nate Heise shoots a three pointer against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 5
Northern Iowa's Nate Heise drives to the basket for the layup against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 7
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born dribbles the ball at the top of the key against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 8
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry fights for the rebound against Dubuque's Jaylin McCants on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 9
Northern Iowa's James Betz takes a short jumper from under the basket against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 10
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry takes a shot from under the basket against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 11
Northern Iowa's Michael Duax makes a rebound under the basket against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 12
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson drives to the basket against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 13
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry drives to the basket around Dubuque defender Dylan Anderson on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. Dubuque 14
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell makes the breakaway layup against Dubuque on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
