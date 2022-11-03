 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Hy-Vee’s stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day

Hy-Vee logo

WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.

It is the first time in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving. All Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8–11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.

