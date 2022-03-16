Hy-Vee offers nutrition tours, programs through March

Now through the end of March, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events focused on learning about nutrition and helping customers eat healthier on a budget. Events will include virtual cooking and nutrition classes, as well as free virtual on-demand store tours.

Hy-Vee dietitians will help customers navigate the aisles during complimentary virtual nutrition store tours, which include the following topics: navigating nutrition, heart health, diabetes, gluten free, plant-based eating, food and fitness, top 8 food allergies, eating better on a budget, kids food group tour and weight management.

Customers can watch store tours at their convenience with on-demand Nutrition Store Tours that include Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable links for the products shared during the tour.

Customers can register for a Healthie account and set up a free Discovery Session with a Hy-Vee dietitian to learn about the different services available and choose the perfect individual path for their wellness journey.

Hy-Vee dietitians will also host virtual Freezer Meal Prep Workshop classes throughout the month. Individuals can register for only $10 to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link.

Offferings are available in Spanish.

