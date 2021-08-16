 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee offering third COVID-19 booster vaccines
Hy-Vee offering third COVID-19 booster vaccines

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa has waned in recent weeks, to the point where the state has discarded more than 81,000 unused doses of the vaccine, the state public health department told the Des Moines Register. The department previously warned it may have to discard roughly 217,000 doses by the end of August.

WATERLOO -- Local Hy-Vee pharmacies have free, third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines doses available.

The third doses are FDA approved and are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.

The booster shots are available on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between June 1-Nov. 1, 2021. Individuals who receive a third Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine during that time frame are eligible to receive the $10 gift card.

