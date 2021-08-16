Hy-Vee offering third COVID-19 booster vaccines

WATERLOO -- Local Hy-Vee pharmacies have free, third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines doses available.

The third doses are FDA approved and are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.

The booster shots are available on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between June 1-Nov. 1, 2021. Individuals who receive a third Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine during that time frame are eligible to receive the $10 gift card.

