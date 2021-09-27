 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee offering free Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines
Hy-Vee offering free Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines

COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vial

A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown in this still image provided by MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Both MercyOne and UnityPoint Health-Waterloo received the first several hundred doses of the vaccine and administered the first several vaccinations on health care providers Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

 Courtesy MercyOne Waterloo

Hy-Vee is now offering free free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses at its more than 275 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.

The booster, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is recommended for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients at least six months after their second vaccine dose: long-term care residents, individuals age 65 and older, those ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, and individuals ages 18-64 who are at increased risk due to occupational or institutional setting.

Schedule advance appointments at www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

