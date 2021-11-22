Hy-Vee now offering free COVID-19 booster vaccines

Hy-Vee is now offering free Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to all individuals ages 18 and older at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least two months after their first vaccine dose.

Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose providing they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Individuals ages 18 and older receiving a COVID-19 first, second, booster or third vaccine dose can receive their flu shot during the same appointment by requesting it with the pharmacy team.

