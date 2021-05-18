 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee drops mask requirement for employees, customers
alert top story

Hy-Vee drops mask requirement for employees, customers

Vaccine 2

Logan Avenue Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager Hemanshu Patel fills syringes with the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at the vaccination clinic at Jubilee United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Hy-Vee announced it would drop its mask mandate for customers and employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company said in a press release Tuesday morning it would immediately drop its mask mandate, noting it was following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, which came out Thursday. It noted masks would only continue to be required for unvaccinated employees and customers, or in stores where local ordinance requires them.

Waterloo has dropped its citywide mask mandate. Cedar Falls' mandate expires Thursday.

"Hy-Vee will continue to implement its extra safety and sanitation procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 first began," the company said in the statement, adding that includes Plexiglass barriers at checkout stations and customer service counters as well as social distancing signage, hand sanitizer stations and cart wipes.

The company added it no longer requires appointments for COVID-19 vaccines and walk-ins are welcome. Hy-Vee has also been hosting mobile vaccination clinics at certain community events "to provide even greater vaccine access by meeting people where they plan to be," and reaching out to "underserved populations" through local organizations in its eight-state region.

