Hy-Vee drops mask requirement for employees, customers

Hy-Vee announced it would drop its mask mandate for customers and employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company said in a press release Tuesday morning it would immediately drop its mask mandate, noting it was following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, which came out Thursday. It noted masks would only continue to be required for unvaccinated employees and customers, or in stores where local ordinance requires them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo has dropped its citywide mask mandate. Cedar Falls' mandate expires Thursday.

"Hy-Vee will continue to implement its extra safety and sanitation procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 first began," the company said in the statement, adding that includes Plexiglass barriers at checkout stations and customer service counters as well as social distancing signage, hand sanitizer stations and cart wipes.