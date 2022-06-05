Hy-Vee dietitians offer virtual cooking, meal prep workshops

Hy-Vee dietitians will offer a variety of educational programs in the coming weeks.

A virtual cooking camp, "Out of the Box, Into the Kitchen," will teach kids ages 5 to 12 how to cook with ingredients to boost flavor and nutrition. There are three opportunities to participate: July 11, 18 and 25. Registration required; there is a fee.

Each month the dietician team will host a free Kids in the Hy-Vee Virtual Kitchen Class. It will help kids improve culinary skills and pffered for Little Chefs, ages 3-7 and Junior Chefs, 8 and older.

A free kid-friendly Food Group Virtual Store Tours will be offered and is appropriate for kids ages 4 and older.

Throughout the summer, Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual Freezer Meal Workshops. Individuals can register to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, a shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link. A complimentary mini On-Demand All Pork Freezer Meal Workshop will offered virtually June through August. Dietitians will highlight three pork recipes: Italian Pork Tenderloin, Sweet & Spicy Pork Chops and Instant Pot BBQ Pork Ribs. Registration is required

Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians also offer individualized services to help guide individuals on their health and wellness journey. Individuals can sign up for a free 30-minute Discovery Session to meet with a Hy-Vee dietitian.

Go to www.hy-vee-com to download the app and register.

