Hy-Vee accepting online submissions for upcoming brand summit

Hy-Vee logo

Hy-Vee is hosting its fifth summit in February to expand and enhance product offerings at more than 280 retail stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Online submissions can be made at https://www.rangeme.com/hyveebestoflocal22q1 in the following categories of retail ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy and health and beauty care.

The summit will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers. The summit will take place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18.

One hundred new brands were selected from the first three summits combined and are available to Hy-Vee customers.

In 2022, Hy-Vee will continue to elevate its efforts of identifying suppliers with diverse backgrounds and encourages minority-owned and women-owned businesses to apply for the quarterly summits.

