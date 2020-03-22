Husome gets certification
CEDAR FALLS — Steve Husome, president of the HusomeStrong Foundation, completed Lead Advocate Certification training through the Amputee Coalition of America.

As a lead advocate, Husome will lead efforts with the Amputee Coalition to effectively monitor and change state and federal legislation that will impact the limb loss and limb difference community.

After suffering the loss of his leg in a motorcycle accident, Husome has continued to build his foundation to assist people in Iowa living with limb loss through education and prevention, advocacy, peer support and financial assistance. If you or someone you know is suffering from limb loss and needs assistance, contact the HusomeStrong Foundation at www.husomestrong.com

Husome
