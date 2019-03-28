CALMAR -- Three people, including a child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Calmar.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured as Mary G. Hegg, 62, of Decorah, the driver of a Toyota Camry involved in the crash; John Hegg, 63, of Decorah; and an unidentified minor child.
The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. on Highway 24 south of Calmar.
Troopers said a semi being driven by David A. Fadness, 61, of Decorah, was southbound on Highway 24 when the northbound car being driven by Mary Hegg crossed the center line and struck the semi.
Mary Hegg was air-lifted to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., while John Hegg was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. No details were provided on the child.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.