GILBERTVILLE --- A Cedar Rapids man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 380 near Gilbertville Saturday.

Beniface Marcellus, 39, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office. Marcellus was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies said the crash was reported about 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 64. They said Marcellus was northbound in the outside lane when a 2016 Honda HRV driven by Kathryn Lockard, 22, of Cedar Falls, struck the vehicle as she was changing lanes from the inside lane to the outside lane.

The collision caused Marcellus' Toyota Camry to leave the roadway, enter the ditch, and then strike a tree. Lockard was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Gilbertville Police and Fire and Evansdale Ambulance.

