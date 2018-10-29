WAUCOMA --- Two people suffered injuries in a rollover crash west of Waucoma Friday evening.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the single-vehicle rollover was on White Tail Road about 7:45 p.m. Deputies said the driver, Mark C. Kuennen, 49, of Waucoma, and his passenger, Jamie Dawn Wenthe, 40, of Postville, had to be extricated from the pickup. Both were flown to Mayo Clinic-St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Deputies said the pickup left the roadway and rolled several times in a ditch. The cause remains under investigation, and charges are pending.
Deputies were assisted by Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Waucoma Fire Department, Tristate Ambulance, and Winneshiek Memorial Ambulance.
