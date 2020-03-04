2 hurt in rural NE Iowa crash

NASHUA -- Two Northeast Iowa residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Floyd County Tuesday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the two injured as the drivers of both vehicles, Leo Trebbien, 17, of Charles City, and Andrew Hauser, 41, of Clarksville. Trebbien was air-lifted to St. Marys Hospital-Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Hauser was taken by private vehicle to Waverly Health Center.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. at 300th Avenue and Victory Avenue.

Troopers said Trebbien was westbound on 300th Avenue and Hauser was northbound on Victory Avenue. At the intersection, Trebbien failed to stop at a stop sign and collided broadside with the Hauser vehicle. Trebbien, who was driving a Jeep Wrangler, then went into the northwest ditch and struck an embankment.

Hauser, driving a pickup pulling an agricultural trailer filled with hay, entered the same ditch. The trailer separate from the truck and rolled over.

