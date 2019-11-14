{{featured_button_text}}

DUNKERTON --- A rollover crash on North Raymond Road sent one man to the hospital early Thursday.

Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies said Jeffrey Pacovsky, 57, of Fredericksburg, suffered only minor injuries in the crash, reported about 12:55 a.m. in the 7200 block of North Raymond Road.

Deputies said Pacovsky was driving a 2002 Dodge van northbound when he lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled on its side.

Pacovsky had to be assisted out of the vehicle. He was transported by Dunkerton Fire and Ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

The crash remains under investigation.

