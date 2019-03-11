WELLSBURG -- Seven people from the Des Moines area were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Highway 20 in Grundy County.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported about 3 p.m. near the 187 mile marker, or about three miles northwest of Wellsburg.
Deputies said the driver of the SUV was Raymond Abwe, 20, of Des Moines. His six passengers were identified as Eto Itabelo, 19, Des Moines; Deodonne MFaume, 19, Des Moines; Andrea Mulemba, 19, Des Moines; Ferdinand Alobo, 17, Des Moines; Rhehma Marguerite, 19, Des Moines; and Shukuru Mulemba, 16, Des Moines.
All seven were taken to UnityPoint Health-Grundy County Memorial Hospital with various injuries.
Shukuru Mulemba was ejected from the vehicle and later transferred to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for his injuries.
Deputies said the vehicle was westbound on Highway 20 when it lost control on the snow/slush-covered road. The vehicle entered the median, rolled and spun around facing east on the eastbound inside shoulder.
The crash remains under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting at the scene included Wellsburg Fire and Ambulance.
