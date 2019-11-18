HAZLETON --An Oelwein man was injured and cited following a rollover crash north of Hazleton early Friday.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the driver was Charles A. Serrano, 23. Deputies said the crash was reported about 5:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue (Highway 150).
According to the investigation, a 2011 Dodge Durango operated by Serrano was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue when he stated he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. Serrano lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch, rolling over before coming to rest at the bottom of a hill in a timber area.
Serrano was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein for unspecified injuries and was later cited for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Hazleton Fire Department and MercyOne Ambulance Service.
