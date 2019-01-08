Try 1 month for 99¢

DIKE -- A Cedar Falls woman and a Waterloo man were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 Monday near Dike.

Sheila Smith, 50, of Cedar Falls, the driver of the vehicle, and her passenger, Randy Troutwine, 61, of Waterloo, were transported to Covenant Medical Center, in Waterloo with injuries following the crash, reported about 8:25 p.m., according to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Smith was eastbound on Highway 20 just east of the T-55 interchange when her Jeep went off the road in a curve. The driver overcorrected and lost control, deputies said. The vehicle went into the south ditch where it rolled several times.

Damage estimate to the vehicle was $10,000, deputies said. No summons was issued. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Dike Fire Department and Grundy Center Ambulance.

