WASHBURN --- One person was injured in a single-vehicle moped crash near La Porte City Friday evening.
Neko Dunham, 26, no address given, was injured in the crash and transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Dunham crashed in the 5200 block of East Washburn Road about 6:45 p.m. He was traveling eastbound when he lost control.
Assisting at the scene were first responders from Gilbertville and La Porte City.
