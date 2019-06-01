WATERLOO --- Three people were injured in a multiple vehicle accident at a busy intersection north of Waterloo Friday evening.
None of the injured were identified by Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies, but officials said all three suffered serious injuries.
The crash was reported about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Cedar-Wapsi Road.
Deputies said a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox failed to yield to oncoming traffic while attempting to turn eastbound onto Cedar-Wapsi Road from Highway 63 southbound. The Equinox collided head-on with a white 2013 Chrysler minivan traveling northbound on Highway 63.
Both vehicles came to rest in the northeast corner shoulder and ditch area of the intersection. A white 2017 GMC Yukon was struck by one of the vehicles immediately afterward while attempting to cross Highway 63 heading eastbound on Cedar-Wapsi Road.
A male driver and female passenger of the Chevrolet Equinox were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A female driver of the Chrysler minivan was also transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
A driver and two passengers in the GMC Yukon were uninjured and were able to leave the scene in their vehicle.
