BRITT -- Two people were injured in an explosion that occurred at Miller and Sons Golf Cars on Wednesday morning.
Hancock County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene around 10:30 a.m., waiting for investigators from the state Fire Marshal's office. They responded to the scene after receiving a call about the explosion at 9:10 a.m., said Erik Hjelmeland, of the sheriff's office.
Caution tape was put up around a shed at 2197 James Ave. Sheriff Scott Dodd said the explosion was accidental and did not cause a fire. He didn't know the extent of the injuries of the two victims who were taken by ambulance.
You have free articles remaining.
No further information will be released until an investigation is complete, Hjelmeland said.
Miller and Sons Golf Cars was founded 51 years ago by Monty Miller and sons Jim and Skip on the family farm near Britt.
The business provides golf cars for customers in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, including courses hosting professional tournaments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.