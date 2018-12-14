MARBLE ROCK ---Two men were hurt hospitalized following a crash between a pickup and a semi in Floyd County Friday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured as Tony Keeling, 41, and Aaron Olson, 25, both of Nora Springs. Both were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Mason City.
The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 270th Street and Dancer Avenue, west of Marble Rock.
Troopers said Keeling was driving the pickup south on Dancer Avenue, while a semi being driven by David Noss, 38, of Rockwell, was westbound on 270th Street. They said the pickup failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection, making contact with the empty grain trailer of the semi, splitting the trailer in half.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene was the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Marble Rock first responders, Rockford Fire, Greene Fire, AMR Ambulance, Nora Springs Ambulance, Greene Ambulance, Mason City Ambulance and Scott's Wrecker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.