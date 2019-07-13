ARLINGTON ---One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Fayette County intersection last week. Fayette County Sheriff's officials released details about the crash on Friday.
At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, deputies received a 911 call of the crash at the intersection of Highway 3 and G Avenue near Arlington. Deputies said Maria Felix Lopez, 32, of Postville, was northbound on G Avenue from a stop sign, crossing over Highway 3, when her vehicle was struck in the side by oncoming traffic.
The other driver, Anthony Oterkamp, 19, of Dubuque, was westbound on Highway 3 when the collision took place. Minor injuries were sustained, and one individual was transported to Mercy Hospital, Oelwein, by ambulance. Deputies did not name the injured person.
Damage to both vehicles, 2010 GMC Acadia and 2017 Ford Truck, were considered total losses. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Aurora Fire, Aurora First Responders, and Arlington Ambulance Service. Lopez was cited for driving without a valid driver's license and failure to yield when entering a highway, both simple misdemeanors.
