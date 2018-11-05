Try 1 month for 99¢

HAWKEYE --- Four people were taken to Northeast Iowa hospitals following a two-vehicle crash Sunday near Hawkeye.

The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of O Avenue and 210th Street just east of Hawkeye, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Joshua M. Boleyn, 19, of Elgin, was eastbound on 210th Street, while Jonathan R. Steinbronn, 36, of Fairbank, was southbound on O Avenue when the collision took place at an uncontrolled intersection.

All four occupants in the vehicles sustained injuries. The others were not identified. Two were transported by ambulance to Gunderson Palmer Hospital in West Union and two were taken to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. Damage to Boleyn's 2002 Chevy Silverado and Steinbronn's 77 Ford truck were considered a total loss. The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Hawkeye Fire, Hawkeye First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, and Fayette Ambulance.

