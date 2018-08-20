Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ARLINGTON -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Arlington Sunday evening.

The crash was reported about 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and E Avenue. When Fayette County sheriff's deputies arrived, it was learned that Kenneth Taylor, 43, of Strawberry Point, was driving a 2004 Chevy truck and approached an uncontrolled intersection without yielding to traffic on his right. His vehicle collided with a 2012 Dodge truck driven by Colton Janssen, 23, of Arlington.

Janssen’s vehicle rolled into the ditch. Those injured were not identified, but were transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Both vehicles were totaled. Kenneth Taylor was cited for failure to yield to the right.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Arlington Ambulance and Arlington Fire Department.

