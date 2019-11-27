DUNKERTON -- One person was transported to the hospital following a crash between a tractor and semi tractor-trailer shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Canfield Road and Circle Drive, north of Dunkerton
According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Rodgers, 33, no address given, was operating a tractor southbound on North Canfield Road and was attempting to turn right onto Circle Drive. Leon Heineman, driver of the semi and trailer was also traveling southbound on North Canfield Road. He did not see the slow-moving tractor until too late and struck it from the rear, deputies said.
Both vehicles ended up in the west ditch. An unidentified person was injured with non life-threatening injuries and transported to the hospital.
Assisting at the scene was Dunkerton First Responders and Ambulance.
